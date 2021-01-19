Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 1,017 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 42,939,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,519,699. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

