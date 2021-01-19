Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. B. Riley currently has $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $138.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARCT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $59.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 733.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.