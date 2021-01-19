Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

ARDX traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,429. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $616.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.02. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

In related news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 3,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $27,169.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

