Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 462.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.83 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.

NYSE:ASC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 856,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,376. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 139.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,196,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,093 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,088,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.2% during the third quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 412,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

