Arion Market Capitalization Reaches $63,159.22 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Arion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $63,159.22 and $147.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00045006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00117663 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00072842 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00251140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000757 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,225.58 or 0.97673258 BTC.

Arion Token Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,467,037 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

