Arqma (ARQ) Market Cap Reaches $51,327.61

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded up 13% against the dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $51,327.61 and approximately $12,649.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,956.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.46 or 0.03858696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00426959 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.85 or 0.01420744 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.53 or 0.00568824 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.31 or 0.00440283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.97 or 0.00289160 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021939 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,000,405 coins and its circulating supply is 7,955,861 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

