Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of Asana stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,678. Asana has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.31.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

