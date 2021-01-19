Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ABG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.13.

NYSE ABG traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,521. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $269.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 184,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,512 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

