ASML (ASML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $527.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $546.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $477.59 and its 200 day moving average is $404.86.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.75.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

