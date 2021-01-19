ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,072,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 3,247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZF traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

