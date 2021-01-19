Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Associated Capital Group to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Shares of AC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $35.46. The stock had a trading volume of 11,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577. The stock has a market cap of $791.11 million, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 81.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.