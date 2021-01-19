ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of ATCO from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ACLLF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. ATCO has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $41.49.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

