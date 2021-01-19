Athene (NYSE:ATH) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Athene stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,552. Athene has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 105.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

