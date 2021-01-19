Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $37.82.

AUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $314,247.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

