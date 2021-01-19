Atlas Brown Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $127.47. 2,580,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,247. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $127.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.02.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

