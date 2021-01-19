Atlas Brown Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCLT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,739,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,932,000 after buying an additional 473,741 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,982 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 27,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.98. The stock had a trading volume of 984,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,519. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

