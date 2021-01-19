Atlas Brown Inc. Has $652,000 Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIAC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,723,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $46.86.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.