Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.96. 412,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,001. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $53.42 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

