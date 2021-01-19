Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.31. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.35%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

