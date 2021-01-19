Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,080 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,821,000 after buying an additional 716,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,078,000 after buying an additional 186,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,427,000 after buying an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,900,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,691. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

