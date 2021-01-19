AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,352 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after buying an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE T traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.95. 40,607,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,043,824. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $206.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

