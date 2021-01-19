Autus Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,332 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Toro by 308.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after buying an additional 608,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The Toro stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.29. 439,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,158. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

