Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,406 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after acquiring an additional 239,842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Intuit by 18.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,826,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 48.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,779,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $580,452,000 after purchasing an additional 581,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $13.94 on Tuesday, reaching $384.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,159. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.68 and a 52-week high of $387.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

