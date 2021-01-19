Autus Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG traded up $43.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 274,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,530. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,137.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1,870.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $45.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,985.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

