Autus Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,084 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. 2,814,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,532. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

