Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 7,071 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,004,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,791,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.58.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.