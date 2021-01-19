Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

VCR traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.23. 149,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.53 and a 200 day moving average of $243.02. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $118.99 and a 12-month high of $291.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

