Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the quarter. Avalara comprises 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avalara worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,892,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,377,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Avalara by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,992,000 after purchasing an additional 131,272 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Avalara by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,099,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 71,290 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,110,000 after purchasing an additional 141,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Avalara by 966.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 387,080 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 614,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,101,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $136,964.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,613.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,818 shares of company stock valued at $50,348,913. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

AVLR traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, reaching $161.01. 8,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,299. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its 200-day moving average is $144.99. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.52 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $184.41.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

