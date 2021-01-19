Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,057,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,495 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantor worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avantor by 1,202.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Avantor by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after buying an additional 208,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Avantor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 93,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares in the company, valued at $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 90,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 245.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.73.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

