Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $40.00 at KeyCorp

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Get Avantor alerts:

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,735. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP James Bramwell sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 394,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,767,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,005,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,430,000 after buying an additional 1,569,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,551,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,332,000 after buying an additional 994,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,837,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,289,000 after buying an additional 1,997,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.