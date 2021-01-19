AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Short Interest Update

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,200 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,804. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a market capitalization of $246.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

