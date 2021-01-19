AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Given a €24.84 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.08 ($27.15).

CS traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €19.73 ($23.22). 4,303,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA SA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €17.74.

AXA SA (CS.PA) Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

