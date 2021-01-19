B. Riley Weighs in on The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for The Children’s Place in a research report issued on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,260,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,468,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

