Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baidu in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $8.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.15. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.66.

BIDU opened at $238.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $258.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

