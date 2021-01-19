Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) Hits New 12-Month High at $340.00

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) (LON:USA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 335.85 ($4.39), with a volume of 2040383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 331 ($4.32).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 264.56.
In other Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 14,540 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £39,839.60 ($52,050.69). Also, insider Graham Paterson purchased 15,000 shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £41,850 ($54,677.29).
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (USA.L) Company Profile (LON:USA)
Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
