Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.22

Shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as low as $2.95. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 1,984 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Santander lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.41 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.28.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $268.73 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 13.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 444,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter valued at $556,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 291,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 129.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 111,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

