Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600,900 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the December 15th total of 15,364,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of BPCGF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BPCGF. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Comercial Português in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

