Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,217,320. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

