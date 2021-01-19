Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

OZK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

