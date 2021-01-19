BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $223.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.77 million. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKU opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

BKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,979.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

