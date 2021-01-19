Barclays Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $850.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $709.08.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded up $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $733.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,979. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $626.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.