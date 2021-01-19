Barclays Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATD.B. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.28. 3,570,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,045. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$30.40 and a 12 month high of C$47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.49.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

