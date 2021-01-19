Barclays Raises Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Price Target to $22.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TUFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Shares of TUFN stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 31,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,872. The firm has a market cap of $550.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 406,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

