Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. 201,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 595.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

