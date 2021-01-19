Barclays Upgrades Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) to Overweight

Grupo Lala (OTCMKTS:GRPBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRPBF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Lala from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Lala from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS:GRPBF remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. Grupo Lala has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

About Grupo Lala

Grupo Lala, SAB. de C.V. produces, transports, and markets flavored milk and beverages in Mexico. The company offers drinks, creams, milks, butter and margarine, chesses, smoothies yogurts, drinkable yogurts, deserts, gelatins, hams, sausages, mayonnaise, ice creams, and other products. It serves customers under the Lala, Nutrileche, Nutrideli, Nutrilety, Vigor, Borden, Promised Land, Eskimo, La Perfecta, Faixa Azul, Amelia, Danubio, Mesa, Fong, Serrabella, LecoYomi, Chiquitin, Soy Vita, Aquafrut, Plenia, Chambourcy, Fiorelo, Mileche, Boreal, Frusion, Nordica, Skim Plus, Monarca, Los Volcanes, Yome Lala, Queen, Promise Land, Reino Jong, and Le Chef brand names.

