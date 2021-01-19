Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s (ABX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$36.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of ABX traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$29.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,225,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,701. The company has a market cap of C$53.01 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.42 billion. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

