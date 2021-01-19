Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 21.7% in December

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $30.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Redburn Partners cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

