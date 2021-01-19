Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.11. 59,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Bear Creek Mining has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

