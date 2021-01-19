Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Given a €192.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BC8. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €166.00 ($195.29) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €164.25 ($193.24).

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €171.50 ($201.76). 56,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €177.69 and its 200-day moving average is €168.80. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. Bechtle AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

