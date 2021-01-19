Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU) Shares Gap Down to $0.29

Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.29, but opened at $0.26. Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 21,600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21.

About Bell Copper Co. (BCU.V) (CVE:BCU)

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. Its principal property is the Perseverance porphyry copper/molybdenum project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres located in northwestern Arizona.

